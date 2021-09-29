Missing person was last seen injured at Pasco hospital

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Have you seen David Alexander Peeples? Family members and Tri-Cities police officers are concerned about this 62-year-old man, who was last seen at an area hospital with numerous physical injuries.

According to a social media post by the Pasco Police, Peeples’ family members in Illinois reported that he returned to the Tri-Cities for a visit recently. Since he has arrived in Pasco, they have not been able to make contact with him.

However, Pasco police officers made contact with Peeples on Friday, September 24. Authorities described Peeples as suffering from physical injuries that were consistent with an assault. However, Peeples opted not to give any further details to PPD officers regarding how he got hurt.

They transported him from the Sage & Sun Motel on the 1200-block of S 10th Ave to a hospital in the area. However, police officers haven’t seen or heard from him since and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Peeples is not wanted or suspected of any criminal activity—PPD officers only intend to check on his welfare and ask him to make contact with his family members.

He is described as being roughly 6-foot-4, 215 lbs with slightly greyer hair than in the picture above. Family members are concerned that he may have relapsed into drug issues.

If you have any information to contribute to the PPD search for this missing person, you can contact police dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Detective Matt Griffin at griffinm@pasco-wa.gov (Don’t forget to cite Case No. 21-28523).

