Missing pregnant foster child from Boardman may be in danger

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

BOARDMAN, Ore. — Mya Miranda, 16, went missing on Oct. 17 from her foster home in Boardman and believed to be in danger.

The Oregon Department of Human Services says Miranda is about 25-weeks pregnant and has a tattoo on her left hand. She is 5’1″ with long blonde hair and dark roots.

Anyone who suspects they have information about Mya Miranda’s location should call 911 or local law enforcement.

She may be traveling to Milton-Freewater, Ore, Walla Walla, Wash. or California.

Description of Missing Child

Name: Mya Miranda

Date of birth: May 8, 2004

Height: 5’1

Weight: 140 pounds

Eye color: Blue-green

Hair: Long blonde hair with dark roots

Other identifying information: Mya Miranda is approximately 25-weeks pregnant. She has a tattoo on her left hand.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.