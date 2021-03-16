Missing Selah man found dead in Naches River

A 22-year-old man who went missing last week after a high-speed pursuit near Selah was found dead Sunday in the Naches River.

Authorities had been searching for Chandler Radley since Wednesday, when a Washington State Patrol trooper saw him driving more than 90 miles per hour coming from South First Street onto State Route 823 toward the freeway.

Trooper Chris Thorson said the trooper followed the car in an attempt to stop it, but didn’t catch up until the car struck a guardrail near Harlan Landing and came to a halt.

“When the trooper is pulling up to the scene, he witnessed the driver get out of the vehicle, jump the guardrail, go down an embankment and then disappeared into the night,” Thorson said. “Our trooper didn’t chase after the suspect due to darkness and dangerous conditions.”

The next day, Thursday, troopers saw the car was registered to Radley and went to his home address to see if he was there, but did not find him.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said deputies began a search and rescue mission Friday around the Harlan Landing area, using a search team, drone and a boat, but were unable to locate Radley.

Schilperoort said family members continued to search and on Sunday, found Radley’s body in the Naches River, about halfway between the train trestle and the Interstate 82 bridges near Berglund Lake.

“We don’t know for certain, but we imagine since he ran from the crash site, he was trying to get away from troopers and so he may have tried to cross the river and didn’t make it,” Schilperoort said.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Radley died from accidental drowning.

“Our office sends out our condolences and our thoughts and prayers as the family is going through a difficult time,” Schilperoort said.

