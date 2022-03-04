Missing teenager reported out of Yakima, launching YPD search

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A male teenager has been reported missing, launching a widescale search from law enforcement across the City of Yakima.

According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, the missing person is 17-year-old Raymond Watlamet.

He is listed at 6-foot-1, roughly 154 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. The photograph shared by YPD officers shows that he wears glasses—though it’s unclear whether he was wearing them at the time he disappeared.

YPD officials did not offer details surrounding the circumstances of his disappearance. However, the notice that he was formally announced as missing was shared with the public on the afternoon of March 3, 2022.

Someone can be formally deemed a missing person 48 hours after they are last seen.

Anyone with information that may contribute to their search is urged to call the Yakima Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 509-575-6200.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed to the public.

