Missing Utah boy found in Oregon, mother taken into custody

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

MILLCREEK, Utah — A 6-year-old Utah boy has been found safe in Oregon and his mother is now in custody, police said Thursday.

An Amber Alert was previously issued for Terran Butler, who was last seen Saturday in Millcreek, Utah with his mother, Emily Jolley.

Jolley drives a blue 2008 Toyota Prius, Utah Plate E847GT. According to police, Jolley has ties to Washington state and they believed that’s where she was possibly headed with her son.