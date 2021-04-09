Missing Yakima girls returned to parents, who found them on Snapchat

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young girls, one age 11 and the other 13, were located and recovered at an apartment complex near Kiwanis Park. Local law enforcement was able to recover them after the girls’ parents found them by using a popular social media app.

According to Sgt. Jacob Lancaster of the Yakima Police Department, Kristy Kroeger (11) and Makayla Parsons (13) were located on Thursday, April 8 around 12:45 p.m. He says that the parents were able to pinpoint the young girls’ location using Snapchat. They were allegedly spending time with a young boy around their age at an apartment complex.

Once they obtained this information, the parents promptly called local law enforcement. Yakima police officers, who were already searching on their own, responded to the apartment complex. There, officers were able to locate the young girls with help from the apartment complex’s manager.

Kroeger and Parsons were recovered by Yakima police, who later released them back into their parents’ custody.

Local law enforcement said that the pair of girls were last seen leaving a residence sometime after 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2021. They were promptly reported missing as local police called for the community’s help to keep an eye out for them.

The region displayed outstanding support in trying to locate these girls. Though “juvenile runaways” aren’t an uncommon occurrence in the area, they’re still treated with the utmost importance as people throughout the community rally to keep Yakima’s children safe.

