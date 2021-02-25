Missing Yakima man: Cary Lane Martin, 65, has ties to Naches, Toppenish

Yakima police are looking for a 'missing/endangered' man

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Cary Lane Martin, 65 (Yakima Police Dept.)

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police in Yakima are asking for the public’s help in finding a ‘”missing/endangered” man who left home 11 days ago and has not come back.

Cary Lane Martin is 65 years old and was reported missing on February 15 after not returning home the previous night, police say.

RELATED: Family honors missing man at Toppenish vigil

RELATED: Connell man, 41, missing since Jan. 18, authorities say



Yakima Police Department said Martin is known to frequent the area around Mt. Clemens in Naches and has ties to the greater Toppenish area.

Martin left the house in his red 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, WA license AYR8346. Martin is 5’9″ tall and weighs 165. He has brown eyes and gray hair. It is believed he may be wearing a red lightweight jacket, black jeans and white shoes.

RELATED: AMBER Alert canceled in Chelan after 9-year-old found safe; teen still missing

RELATED: ‘It gives us hope:’ Missing local girl pictured on new state patrol trucks

If you’ve seen Cary Lane Martin or his Jeep Grand Cherokee, or know where his is or may be, you’re asked to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 to share any information related to this case that you may have.

RELATED: Kennewick PD searches Columbia Park for missing woman

RELATED: Grant Co. Sheriff warns of duo posing as deputy and Child Protective Services



MISSING/ENDANGERED PERSON

21Y005222 (1/3) Cary Lane Martin, a 65 year old male, was reported missing on 02/15/21 after not returning home the previous night. Martin is known to frequent the area around Mt. Clemens in Naches, and has ties to the greater Toppenish area. pic.twitter.com/SAw1aVtOfa — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) February 25, 2021

RELATED: Yakima PD needs help locating 17-year-old girl

RELATED: Yakima teen recovered by law enforcement in Nevada

YAKIMA HEADLINES

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.