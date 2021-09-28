Mixed Bag Forecast: Sunshine, some clouds, a few showers and gusty winds all possible Tuesday -Briana

Wind gusts up to 35MPH possible out of the Northewst across Eastern Washington and Oregon.

by Briana Bermensolo

Morning temperatures were much chillier on Tuesday. Highs today will be running 5-10 degrees below average. Mid to upper 60s across the Mid Columbia and Yakima Valley.

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Highs today will be in the 60s today and tomorrow. (Average high temperature for this time of year is 75 degrees). Watch for gusty winds out of the Northwest…gusting up to 35MPH through the afternoon/early evening hours. Becoming calm overnight.

