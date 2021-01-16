MLK Peace Drive scheduled Monday in Toppenish

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

(Google Maps)

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March in Toppenish will look a little different.

Instead of marching, participants will drive in a caravan around town, starting from the Toppenish Middle School parking lot.

In a news release, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Outreach Coordinator Rosa Ortiz said she’s amazed at how the event has grown over the past 11 years.

“We started this event to remember Dr. King, and each year the community’s excitement and participation has grown,” Ortiz said. “Even though it’ll look different this year, I couldn’t imagine not celebrating at all.”

The event is put on by Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, with help from the Toppenish School District, the City of Toppenish and the Community Safety Network of Toppenish.

Participants are invited to start lining up at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Dr. The drive will start about 10 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.