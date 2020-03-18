Mobile home fire in Pasco displaces family

Matt Reyes by Matt Reyes

PASCO,Wash.- Fire crews are investigating a mobile home fire that broke out on N. Elm Ave.

A call came in shortly after 7 p.m. at the Sundance Home Park in Pasco.

Flames were visible when crews arrived and one bedroom had thick black smoke coming out.

The family made it out of the home safely, but some family members were transported to Lourdes Medical Center to check for smoke inhalation.

The fire is now contained but the home is a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

