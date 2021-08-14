Mobile vaccine clinic offers free Pfizer shots, dental care

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A mobile vaccine clinic is making its rounds across the Tri-Cities to provide the community with access to free Pfizer shots and dental care.

Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International are partnering together to reach people who might not have insurance or who can’t afford certain procedures.

“I love serving those people who don’t typically get healthcare,” said Clinic Manager Christine Olsen.

Olsen said they are trying to focus on “education.”

“For a lot of people in middle school and high school there are a lot of different rumors that are going around and they’re not able to get information coming from a nurse herself,” Olsen said. “It’s really nice that they’re feeling more comfortable.”

Olsen said that workers try and explain “why we’re here and the benefits of it” to people still on the fence about the vaccine.

“Being able to educate them on Pfizer and how we’re really here to protect their families has definitely increased the response and we’re getting lots of people coming out,” Olsen said.

Olsen added that the mobile clinic allows them to “travel to a different location every day” and they’re able to have a vaccine fridge inside of the vehicle to keep the shots at the correct temperature.

For dental care, they offer fillings, extractions, and crowns.

If you’re interested in getting the Pfizer vaccine or dental care, it is free of cost and you don’t even need insurance or a reservation as walk-ins are accepted.

Here is a list of current dates, times, and places the mobile clinic will be at:

Thursday, August 12th | 10am-4pm, Pasco – Community Action Connections

Friday, August 13th | 9am-3pm, Kennewick – Grace Clinic

Tuesday, August 17th | 1pm-7pm, Pasco – Pasco Housing Authority (Old Boys & Girls Club)

Wednesday, August 18th | 1pm-7pm, Pasco – Tierra Vida Apartments

