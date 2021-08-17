Moderate Air Quality, Breezy and cooler conditions for the Tuesday forecast-Briana

Southwest wind gusts will range from 25-45MPH on Tuesday.

by Briana Bermensolo

You’ll feel the changes to the forecast today as you head out the door. Much cooler temperatures bring an end to this most recent heat wave. Moderate to unhealthy air quality right now as smoke pushed back in overnight. A passing surface cold front, coupled with an upper level disturbance, will bring breezy southwest winds Tuesday. Gusts will range from 25-40MPH. Use caution during outdoor activities. Increasing wind speeds will allow new wildfire starts to spread rapidly with the severely dry conditions. A very small chance of rain, about .01″ or less, tonight between 5pm-9pm. Good News: Much cooler weather on the way! Highs in the 70s today will put an end to this latest heat wave. Temperatures should remain below average, in the low to upper 80s, to finish the week and kick-off next weekend. -Briana

