Modern Living Services welcomes residents to Carmina’s Place

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After five years of fundraising and construction, Carmina’s Place is open and welcoming five new residents.

The home was built in memory of Carmina Brown, a young lady with intellectual disabilities. Her family had planned to build her a home just like the one that now stands.

After Carmina and her parents were found dead in their Kennewick home in 2015, her surviving family members reached out to Modern Living Services.

“The heirs to her family said if you can build that house for her, then we’ll donate you the property,” said Ray Geimer, President of Modern Living Services. “So we wound up with this 1.7-acre plot of land and we built this house.”

The first home on the plot of land will house five women on the autism spectrum who are living with developmental delays and intellectual disabilities. A caregiver will also be on site around the clock.

“Today is a very exciting day, it’s move-in day!” Geimer said. “We’re very proud of this home.”

The 4,400 square foot house features wide hallways, roll-in showers, a stairlift, and large bedrooms. There’s even a private suite for a caregiver to live in the home.

“The folks have lots of room to get together and socialize, but they also have the ability to go off and be by themselves,” Geimer said.

But the residents aren’t the only ones excited to move into their new home; their caregivers are too!

“Getting this house has been a blessing just because of the fact that they can all be together,” said Katie Davis, Program Manager with Tri-City Residential Services (TCRS). “Them living together is no different than what they are right now. But they’re actually just under one roof together.”

Modern Living services plans to build four additional units and a common facility on the same property in the next 10 years.

If you would like to donate or volunteer for Modern Living Services, click here.

