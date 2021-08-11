Moe Canyon Fire is 85% contained, under control after a week

by Dylan Carter

Moe Canyon Fire (Image credit: Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, Facebook)

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Moe Canyon Fire, which was sparked by a passing lightning storm around the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest last Tuesday, is now 85% contained with responding crews wrapping up their containment efforts.

According to a Facebook post by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team (SE-WA IMT), the Moe Canyon Fire is estimated to have impacted 161 acres of land within the national forest.

During the day on Tuesday, August 10, members of a new command staff shadowed current staff to get a better sense of the situation. Teams worked to mop up and repair the southern edge of pre-established containment lines. The northern edge of the fire is still being monitored and action will be taken if necessary.

MONDAY’S WILDFIRE WATCH: Schneider Springs, Windy Pass, Moe Canyon Fire updates

At 6:00 p.m., SE-WA IMT hands control of that fire over to a new team. Authorities say that there may be more smoke on the horizon until eventual rain extinguishes hidden hot spots across the 163 acres.

High pressure and warm temperatures are expected to persist with possible winds coming on Wednesday. Forest Service Road 5801 (Moe Ridge) and 5810310 remain closed at this time. A detour has been implemented along Forest Service Road 5800 (Tillicum).

Three crews had control of this fire with six engines, one tender, and one dozer on the scene.

