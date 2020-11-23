Almost 300 PSD families receive Thanksgiving meal bags from Molina Healthcare

PASCO, Wash. — A donation in Pasco this holiday season is making it possible for 277 Robinson Elementary families to have a Thanksgiving meal.

Molina Healthcare, a partner in Pasco School District’s PEAK! Program, donated $5,000 to buy food for the meal bags. Each bag includes a turkey, potatoes, gravy, canned vegetables, and rolls.

Pasco School District thanked Molina Healthcare for the donation as well as being a part of their PEAK! Program.

Partners in Educating All Kids, or PEAK!, is a two-pronged approach that brings families, schools, and community organizations together and cultivates school and organization relationships that benefit each other.

For more information, e-mail Community Connections Manager Ana Munguia or call 509-543-6743.

