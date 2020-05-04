Monday: 1,113 COVID-19 cases in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Thankfully, there are no new deaths to report.

Health officials have detected 1,113 cases in the Tri-Cities area — 645 in Benton County and 468 in Franklin County. Of the infected patients, 31 are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at 50.

154 healthcare workers have been infected and 264 cases have been linked to long-term case facilities.

In Benton and Franklin counties alone, there are 205 cases linked to the Tyson beef plant in Wallula.

For more information about COVID-19 in the region, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments