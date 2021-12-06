Monday brings new mountain snow, dusting possible for Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities

Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes this morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute with wintry conditions over the Blues for the evening drive. The Cascades will pick up 3-6″ of new snow through this afternoon. The Blues could also see 3-6″ of snow through tonight.

In the lower elevations, it will be mostly a light dusting of snow or a rain snow mix this morning. Cities including Yakima, the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton should see less than an inch of accumulation.

Monday Morning 8AM Mountain Pass Update:

Current Chain Restrictions:Chains Required on vehicles towing or over 10,000 GVW

Chain restriction between MP 249 and MP 226

Weather Condition: Snowing Hard and Continuously

Road Surface:Packed Snow

Temp:30 F

New Snow: Trace

Roadside Snow:1 in.