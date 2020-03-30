Monday is National Doctors’ Day

(CNN) —Healthcare workers are pulling long hours and potentially exposing themselves to coronavirus, as the nation and world deals with the crippling pandemic.

Monday take a moment to say thanks. It is National Doctors Day! The observance has been around since 1933 but this year it is especially poignant.

Although, doctors are critical every day, every year. They help keep us well and cure diseases.

You can let your personal doctor know how much you appreciate their service by posting to social media, sending a card, or even surprising a hospital’s staff with goodies.

