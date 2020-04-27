Monday: Only 12 new cases of coronavirus in Tri-Cities, another person dead

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Health District reported only 12 new cases of the coronavirus Monday — about a 1.5% increase from the day before.

Unfortunately, another person — a Benton County man in his 100s — has lost his battle to the virus.

There are now 853 cases of the coronavirus in the region — 503 in Benton County and 350 in Franklin County. Forty-there people have died , 39 of which lived in Benton County, and 28 patients are hospitalized.

The virus has infected 139 healthcare workers, which includes employees at longterm care facilities.

Officials say 130 residents and more than 100 employees at longterm care facilities have been infected. Thirty-one deaths are associated with longterm care facilities.

Every person who has died as a result of the virus in the region had underlying health issues.

For more information about COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties, visit the health district’s website.

