Monday school closures and delays

Snow Day for Kingspoint Christian School in Pasco

by Amanda Mason

PASCO, Wash. — The official start of winter begins tomorrow, and as weather conditions change and snow visits our region, we can expect school delays and closures this season.

UPDATE 8:34 a.m.: Pendleton School District is closed. The InterMountain ESD released a statement, “Due to current road conditions and weather forecast today, there is NO SCHOOL in the Pendleton School District on Monday 12/20/21.”

Monday, school officials at Kingspoint Christian School in Pasco announced a snow day and no school today. The school released information that they are closed but operating remotely, and there is no extended day program.

Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) Centers (Baker City, Boardman, Hermiston, Hermiston Precision-Ag, Milton-Freewater) will be delayed until 10 a.m. due to overnight snowfall, according to an email from school officials. Officials also said the Pendleton Campus will be open at 8 a.m.

