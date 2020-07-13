Monday: Umatilla County reports 122 new COVID cases, 8th death

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — Umatilla County Public Health reported 122 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an eight virus death Monday.

The person who died was 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He passed away on at his home in Umatilla County on July 8 and tested positive the next day.

There’s been a total of 1,114 cases in Umatilla County: 1,051 confirmed and another 63 presumptive.

Of those cases, 559 are considered “active,” and 547 another patients have recovered.

12 Umatilla County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Umatilla County is in Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown but remains on a watch list due to increased virus activity.

