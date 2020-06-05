Argument over money leads to armed robbery in Kennewick

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police arrested a man for robbery after finding him with a firearm in his pocket late Thursday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., KPD officers responded to a disturbance near W. 7th Place and S. Kent Street. Shortly after, someone else reported that they were robbed at gunpoint.

Police found a male suspect walking in the area with a firearm in his pocket.

The investigation revealed that the two people and an unknown third person were acquaintances that had an argument over missing money.

One man came to collect the money and/or property and the suspect, identified as Christian Jones, allegedly brought a firearm and assaulted the victim.

The firearm was recovered and Jones was booked into the Benton County Jail for robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

comments