Monroe Corrections Officer first line of duty death from COVID-19 in Washington

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

MONROE, Wash. — A Washington State Department of Corrections officer has passed away from complications of COVID-19, making it the first line of duty death related to the virus in Washington state.

65-year-old Corrections Officer Berisford Anthony Morse passed away on Sunday, 23 days after reporting symptoms of COVID-19. He tested positive on April 27.

Officer Morse worked at the Minimum Security Unit (MSU) of the Monroe Correctional Complex since October 2003. MSU has had 14 positive cases of COVID-19 among the inmates.

Two weeks prior to Officer Morse testing positive, contact tracing was conducted at the facility and Officer Morse was identified as being in close contact with the individuals that tested positive.

The Department of Corrections is honoring Officer Morse’s passing as a line of duty death.

