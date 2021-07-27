More clouds for your Tuesday, with a chance of showers throughout the day for the Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday!

More cloud coverage for all of our areas today. We’ll see slightly cooler highs for all of our cities, between the mid to lower 90’s. Triple digits are still expected for many of our cities by Thursday into our weekend.

Shower activity is likely on and off through the evening hours in the Tri-Cities and the Blue Mountain region. They could persist into very early tomorrow morning.

Winds will be in the mid to lower teens today, with winds slowing down in the afternoon for the Yakima Valley, and picking up as the day goes on in the Mid-Columbia.

We’ll warm up tomorrow, with more sunshine and light winds.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Jason

