More clouds Friday, weekend rain chances -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Unsettled weather will move into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend. Starting off this morning with more clouds spilling into the area. Most rain & snow chances today staying in the mountains (snow levels 3,000 to 5,000 feet with minimal accumulations). Can’t rule out a stray shower today with highs in the upper 50’s. Winds will stay breezy with gusts at times 20 to 25 MPH.

A better chance of wet weather is possible over the weekend. Look for a stray shower Saturday and a few more rain showers Sunday. Temperatures will be a little bit warmer in the low 60’s both Saturday and Sunday.