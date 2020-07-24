More coronavirus cases, deaths in Umatilla County

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Public Health reported 44 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

That’s more cases than both Benton and Franklin counties, which have larger populations and have been considered coronavirus hotspots, reported Thursday.

Two more deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll up to 15.

The most recent deaths involved:

A 69-year-old man with underlying health conditions who tested positive July 8 and died at his home on July 21

An 81-year-old woman with underlying health conditions who tested positive July 16 and died July 22 and Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

The total number of cases in at 1548. Of those cases, 282 are considered “active.”

As of Thursday afternoon, 16 infected Umatilla County residents were in the hospital.

At least 1,251 county residents who’ve tested positive have since recovered.

Umatilla County is in Phase 2 of Oregon’s reopening plan.

