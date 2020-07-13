At least 10 COVID-19 cases at two Ellensburg long-term care centers

Mass Testing Monday at Prestige Post-Acute

Courtesy: Google Maps Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab – Kittitas Valley

Kittitas County reported Monday an increase in coronavirus cases associated with long-term care facilities.

The county Incident Management Team said people were testing positive for the virus at care centers in Ellensburg:

Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab – Kittitas Valley (Prestige Post-Acute): 5 staff members, 4 residents

Meadows Place Assisted Living Community (Meadows Place): 1 staff member, more test results expected soon

The IMT said everyone who tested positive was “stable” Monday morning.

County emergency officials say they will be conducting mass testing Monday at Prestige Post-Acute, then will implement routine monthly testing at the facility.

If you have family members at Prestige Post-Acute or Meadows Place, IMT wants you to know its team members have prepared for months to quickly respond to any potential exposures to COVID-19.

“Each of us will do our part and do our best to keep your loved ones safe,” Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said in a statement on behalf of the IMT.

The team also reported it is completing case and contact investigation and working to ensure every contact is in isolation or quarantine.

“Every precaution is being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the facility and the level of care for family members will continue despite COVID-19” Knutson wrote. “The IMT will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

For your health:

Temporary COVID Clinic at Kittitas Valley Healthcare: 509-933-8850

For COVID-19 questions, call the emergency operations center: 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305

For health emergencies, call 911

