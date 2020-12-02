More emergency funding available soon for Washington small businesses

OLYMPIA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, applications for up to $20,000 in emergency funding will soon be available for Washington State businesses affected by recent public health measures.

This will be the third round of business grants with a total of $50 million to be distributed.

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced an additional $70 million for business grants. $50 million of that $70 million will be distributed during this third round of grant-giving.

Any money remaining will go towards funding qualified businesses that applied in earlier rounds.

These grants are prioritized for small businesses like restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys, music, and event venues. Businesses with annual revenues of $5 million or less in 2019 will have priority. Certain nonprofits may also be eligible.

If they are able to fund all the eligible applicants from the priority pool, and funds remain, the state may be able to provide grants to more businesses or nonprofits from other sectors or who have annual revenues larger than $5 million.

The maximum award grant will be up to $20,000, but the grant can only cover necessary expenses incurred due to COVID-19.

The Washington State Department of Commerce said the online application portal will open this week. Priority will be given to applications received by Dec. 10, 2020.

Click here for more information and the application link