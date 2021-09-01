More haze, sunshine and cooler temperatures for your Wednesday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening!

Very nice temperatures today with highs in the 70’s for all of our areas. Maybe a degree or cooler tomorrow with the return of the 80’s on Thursday for many of our cities. This weekend, we’ll be in the mid to upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine on the way.

Air quality has improved for most of our areas, but Yakima still had to deal with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the afternoon. Lighter winds should help by the end of the week.

Overnight tonight is cool with lows in the 40’s.

Don’t forget, the kids are starting to go back to school! Keep an eye out in the mornings and afternoons.

Have a great night!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.