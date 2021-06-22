More heat and a bit breezy Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

A lot more heat is possible over the next week! We will see some changes today with a bit of moisture moving in from the south. A few more clouds at times can be expected with storm chances mainly south in Oregon. Highest chances of storms locally will develop over the foothills of the Blues this afternoon into the evening. Our wind will pick-up this afternoon with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. It will be another hot afternoon with highs in the upper 90’s.

Brutally hot temperatures expected Friday into the weekend! Look for highs up to 102 Friday, up to 107 Saturday and up to 110 Sunday. Getting close to all-time record highs early next week! Look for highs up to 112 degrees on Monday.