More heat and haze for your Tuesday, with better air and cooler temps on the way this weekend – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday!

We have two alerts for today, with a Heat Advisory through Wednesday night and a Air Quality Alert through Thursday evening. We’ll have highs between 100 and 105 degrees through Wednesday with sunshine and hazy conditions. Cooler temperatures will start on Thursday, and then a return to the 80’s on Friday.

Our air quality improved today to mostly Moderate conditions. Up to unhealthy conditions possible through Thursday morning with winds from the West starting Thursday night bringing in more fresh air for our regions.

So get ready for hot and hazy conditions through Wednesday night, with relief on the way this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Jason

