More heat and sun on the way this week, with more smoke in the Yakima Valley – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday evening! Hope you had a great holiday!

Hot temperatures through Thursday this week, with highs in the lower 90’s to upper 80’s. We’ll cool off to the lower 80’s to upper 70’s for your weekend.

Winds are light until Wednesday, when we’ll see 10-20mph winds.

Air quality is still causing issues in Yakima. The city has been going between Unhealthy AQI to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI all day today. More smoke is expected for tomorrow. The Air Quality Alert for Yakima is through Noon on Tuesday. That should be extended.

Slight chance of showers very early Wednesday in Yakima and Ellensburg.

Have a great evening!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.