More heat and sunshine for your Wednesday, with an Excessive Heat Watch starts tomorrow – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Wednesday! We’ve made it to mid-week!

More sunshine today after all of those clouds on Tuesday. We’ll heat up as well, with highs in the mid to upper 90’s.

An Excessive Heat Watch starts tomorrow at 11am, to Saturday night at 11pm. We could see highs between 98 and 107 degrees during that period.

Winds will remain light through the weekend, and plenty of sunshine is expected for the next week.

Stay cool for the next couple of

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.