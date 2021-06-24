More heat for your Thursday, with excessive heat on the way starting Friday – Jason

Good Thursday evening!

Very hot temperatures continue throughout our areas, as we prepare for even warmer temps this weekend!

Overnight tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to lower 60’s.

For your Thursday, we actually cool by a couple of degrees, with highs in the mid to lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies.

We have an Excessive Heat Watch starting Friday at 2pm through Tuesday evening. Expect highs to be in the triple digits, up to 114 degrees on Monday. Prepare for the coming heat!

Stay cool everyone!

-Jason

