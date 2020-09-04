More heat this Labor Day weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

More smoke and haze across our area today with moderate to unhealthy air quality. Limit your time outside! With plenty of sunshine today, we will heat up quickly. Look for temperatures 15 degrees above average today with highs up to 101 degrees.

The heat continues Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 90’s. Winds will pick up a bit on Saturday with gusts up to 20 MPH. With a front dropping in from the north on Labor Day it will also turn breezy with gusts at times 20 to 30 MPH, especially by afternoon and evening. The front will cool things off on Monday with highs in the low 80’s. More relief from the heat is expected Tuesday with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees.