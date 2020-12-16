More rain developing Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Keep your umbrella near-by today with another chance of wet weather moving in by afternoon! Look for a cloudy, but dry start during your morning commute. The wind will stay a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 MPH at times. Most spots will still be dry around lunchtime with rain developing after 2PM. Look for highs today in the upper 40’s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the eastern slopes, parts of the Cascades and northern Blues from 10AM today through 4AM Friday.

The steady rain will move out overnight. Back to a mainly dry day Thursday with only a slight chance of an isolated rain shower. It will be a breezy day with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. Afternoon temperatures will climb close to 50 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend with more rain chances on the way. Rain chances will go up later in the day Friday. Saturday will start off dry with wet weather late in the day and continuing on Sunday. It will be breezy over the weekend, but temperatures will be mild. Look for highs in the mid 50’s Saturday and upper 50’s Sunday.

The first day of winter arrives on Monday, December 21st early in the morning at 2:02 AM. And you guessed it…another rain chance is possible!