More scattered snow to rain/snow mix tomorrow for all of our areas with clearing later this week – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening!

After some big snow flakes in our areas today, more scattered showers are expected through Thursday morning.

We won’t see any measurable snow, but do expect evening and early morning snow in Yakima and Ellensburg. The Tri-Cities will see some afternoon rain tomorrow.

Winds will remain around 10 to 15mph through Friday.

Temps will slowly warm up through the weekend, but they still will be well below our average.

Rain looks to return Saturday morning for all of our areas.

Have a great night, and watch out for slick conditions for tomorrow’s commute.

-Jason

