More snow for the Yakima Valley overnight, with scattered showers thinning Thursday evening – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Wednesday evening!

More scattered showers for all of our areas today. Rain for the Mid-Columbia, and plenty of snow showers falling in the Yakima Valley and Kittitas County. More snow is expected overnight into tomorrow morning for the Yakima Valley. We could see an inch of snow on the ground in time for Thursdays commute.

The Tri-Cities and the Mid-Columbia will see more scattered rain showers Thursday.

Those scattered showers will thin out by Thursday night.

Temps have been very chilly this week, and will slowly warm towards the weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

