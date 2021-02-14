More snow Sunday night: 2-4 inches for Yakima & Tri-Cities, 4-8 inches along foothills of Blues -Jason

Happy Valentine’s Day! Here comes more snow on the way late tonight into Monday morning.

The 3rd push of this weekend snow is on the way late Sunday night, with more inches of snow to come. Winter Storm Watch for the foothills of the Blue Mountains, with 4 to 8 more inches possible. 10 to 18 inches more for the Eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ellensburg, Yakima, the Tri-Cities, Hermiston and all spots in between. 2 to 4 inches more are on the way.

All of the advisories end on Tuesday at 4pm.

Some residual rain showers could pop up Tuesday.

Warmer temps on the way, especially as we get to our next weekend.

Be safe everyone!