TRAVEL ALERT: Snow and rain showers will create slick conditions for Thursday morning commute-Briana
TRI-CITIES, Wash.–Use caution on the morning commute. A band of snow, activity at 7:30am, is reducing the quality of driving conditions right now for the Yakima Valley, Prosser, the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton. Drive for winter conditions if you run into areas of snow. Slow down and be prepared for slick spots and poor visibility.
