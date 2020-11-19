More sun and a bit breezy Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

It’s a cloudy start out the door, but most spots at the lower elevations are dry. Snow levels are around 3500 feet this morning, so check pass reports if traveling today. There will be a few restrictions. It will stay breezy today with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. Look for afternoon highs above average in the low 50’s.

We will finally have a few days of sunshine and light winds to enjoy time outside Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with low 50’s Friday and back into the upper 40’s Saturday. After a dry start Sunday, another rain chance will move in by afternoon and evening with highs only in the low 40’s.