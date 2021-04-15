More sunshine, a bit breezy Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Temperatures continue to rise each day this week. Back to more sunshine today with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70’s.

A bit more wind is expected next few days, especially each afternoon where we could see gusts up to 25 MPH in spots. Thankfully, just in time for the weekend, the wind will calm down.

Get ready for our warmest temperatures so far of the year! Look for highs in the mid 70’s Friday, upper 70’s Saturday and low 80’s Sunday.