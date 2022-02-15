More sunshine and a bit warmer temperatures for your Tuesday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday evening!

Hope you enjoyed your Valentine’s Day! Occasional showers today with bouts of sunshine mixed in there.

As we move into the rest of our week, we should see more sunshine and partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain in the mid 50’s all week, with a minor cooldown this weekend.

We’ve had a wonderful February so far, and that looks to continue for the foreseeable future.

Have a great evening!

Jason

