More sunshine and hot temps on the way, with a Fire Weather Watch starting tomorrow night – Jason

Jason Valentine
Good Monday evening!  Hope you had a wonderful holiday.

More heat and sunshine this week, as we will get a little bit of relief on Thursday with highs in the mid to lower 90’s.  Other than that, at or near triple digit temps with abundant sunshine.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for most of our areas between Tuesday early evening to Wednesday evening.  Winds will pick up to 15 to 30mph, with low humidity and a slight chance of early T-Storms on Wednesday.   Other than that, dry conditions to continue.

Even though it’s cooler, make sure to still hydrate!

-Jason

