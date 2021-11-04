WASHINGTON, D.C. — With people getting ready to “fall back” this weekend, setting clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, a Washington senator says it’s time to stop this practice and make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the U.S.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) called on the U.S. Senate to pass the Sunshine Protection Act.

“To put it simply, Americans want more sunshine and less depression. That’s why I am proud to be a cosponsor of the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 which would extend Daylight Saving Time permanently so Americans can enjoy having sunlight during their most productive hours of the day and never have to worry about changing their clocks again,” Murray said Thursday on the Senate floor.

Murray and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) are among 14 cosponsors of the bill by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Murray described DST as a “bipartisan issue that we can and should all get behind.”

Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California are among the many states that have pushed for this:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure for permanent daylight saving time in 2019

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure for permanent daylight saving time in 2019 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown did the same for her state; lawmakers said it will take effect after Washington and California change to year-round DST

Gov. Kate Brown did the same for her state; lawmakers said it will take effect after Washington and California change to year-round DST California ‘s bill is still in legislative limbo, and Congress would have to approve before the three coastal states can get rid of the annual spring-forward, fall-back clock changes

‘s bill is still in legislative limbo, and Congress would have to approve before the three coastal states can get rid of the annual spring-forward, fall-back clock changes Idaho has two time zones (panhandle in Pacific time, southern part in Mountain time) and lawmakers said last year that if Washington gets permanent DST, north Idaho will, too

While pushing for this federal law, Murray is also trying another avenue: asking the Biden administration for a federal waiver under executive authority.

“For goodness’ sake, voters across the country have shown they support this, research shows this is good for public health, and studies demonstrate real economic benefits. So let’s pass the Sunshine Protection Act and finally make Daylight Saving Time permanent,” Murray said.

iStock/GarysFRP 1918: Daylight saving time goes into effect in the United States for the first time. The change was initially an effort to save fuel during World War I, but was unpopular and abolished by Congress after the war ended. It became a local option until World War II, when year-round daylight saving time was instituted between Feb. 9, 1942, and the last Sunday in September 1945. From 1945 to 1966 there was no federal law on daylight saving time, until the passage of the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

FreeImages.com/Rita Mezzela In 2005, Congress pushed the start of daylight saving time forward three weeks to the second Sunday in March, rather than the first Sunday in April, and moved the end back one week to the first Sunday in November.

FreeImages.com/Pepuska Daylight saving time is meant to decrease the amount of daylight in the morning hours, so that more daylight is available in the evening.

iStock/kutaytanir Daylight saving time was observed nationally again during World War II, but not uniformly practiced until 1966, when start and end dates were standardized. States could still opt out if they wished.

FreeImages.com/Ozgur Alican Part of the 1918 law also legislated for the observance of daylight saving time nationwide, but that section was repealed and the matter left to local jurisdictions a year later in 1919.



FreeImages.com/Kacper M. The idea of daylight saving time was introduced nationwide in 1918, when Congress formally approved the time zones the U.S. railroad industry had been following since 1883, according to National Geographic.

iStock/sculpies

iStock/LuisPortugal The sudden time change could be causing more heart attacks. According to data from patients in Michigan hospitals, there were 25 percent more heart attacks on the Monday after daylight saving time went into effect. Another study in Sweden found that the chance of a heart attack increases during the first three weekdays after springing ahead.

Chicago Daily News via Wikimedia Commons 1918: The Standard Time Act establishes time zones and approves daylight saving time in the United States.

National Archives and Records Administration via Wikipedia Commons 1974: In response to the 1973 oil crisis, daylight saving time starts nearly four months early in the United States. The year-round daylight saving time would last until Feb. 23, 1975.



iStock/GarysFRP 1942: Year-round daylight saving time is re-instated in the United States as a wartime measure to help conserve energy resources. It remained in effect until the last Sunday in September 1945. From 1945 to 1966 there was no federal law on daylight saving time, until the passage of the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Candice Trimble /CNN iReport Trees are very sensitive to the amount of daylight they receive. As nights get longer, cells at the base of leaves start to divide, which starts to block the veins carrying carbohydrates and minerals between the leaf and the rest of the tree.

blackie/iStockphoto.com Increased risk of suicide for vulnerable individuals: The Mother Nature Network cites a 2008 study that found that disruptions in sleep patterns for individuals with bipolar disorder can be potentially life-threatening. The study concluded that suicide rates increased following daylight saving time.

FreeImages.com/Toni Mihailov Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday. What's behind the tradition of pushing our clocks ahead each spring and setting them back each autumn? Contrary to popular belief, no federal rule mandates that states or territories observe daylight saving time.

Video of Sen. Murray's Senate-floor speech is above and a written transcript is available below: