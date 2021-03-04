More sunshine Thursday; rain chance end of week -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Dress in layers again today with a chilly start out the door, temps in the 20’s and 30’s. We will see more high clouds today with filtered sunshine. Temperatures will warm up nicely again in the low 60’s.

Changes ahead Friday into Saturday with a small rain chance for the area. Look for more clouds around on Friday with a few rain showers developing Friday afternoon into the evening for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. The wind will also pick-up around the area on Friday with gusts at times 20 to 30 MPH. Look for a warm day with highs in the upper 60’s, to near 70 degrees. The Columbia Basin into the foothills will have a better rain chance Friday night into Saturday morning. Quickly drying out Saturday afternoon with sunshine returning. It will be a cooler weekend with highs back into the upper 50’s Saturday and Sunday.