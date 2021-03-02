More sunshine Tuesday, back into the 60’s -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Getting ready for another beautiful day with more sunshine! Starting off with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s out the door. A nice warm-up again with above average temperatures, highs in the low 60’s this afternoon.

Staying quiet with more sunshine ahead Wednesday and Thursday with more 60’s. Clouds will build into the area Friday with a slight chance of a stray shower or two. But, it will be a warm day Friday with highs in the upper 60’s. Looking ahead to the weekend with a slight cool down. Look for highs in the low 60’s Saturday and back into the upper 50’s Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, we could see a few more rain showers moving back into the area.

And now that we are into the month of March, we can’t forget about Daylight Saving Time getting closer! We spring forward or turn our clocks ahead on March 14th at 2:00 AM. And spring officially arrives on March 20th very early in the morning at 2:37 AM.