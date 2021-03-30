More sunshine with a nice warm-up in the coming days -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Bundle up early with temperatures down into the 20’s out the door. Plenty of sunshine is ahead today with a nice warm-up into the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.

More quiet and sunny weather is ahead over the next few days. Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 60’s Wednesday with mid 70’s Thursday.

Heading into Easter weekend with a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. And the Cascades could see a little more snow over the weekend. Look for highs in the upper 60’s Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.