More than 100 hospitalized with COVID-19 as Tri-Cities add 639 new cases

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin Counties surpassed 35,000 COVID-19 cases to date over the weekend with 639 more residents of the bi-county region testing positive for the coronavirus from August 14 to 16.

According to today’s update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), 393 cases were reported in Benton County and 246 cases were reported in Franklin County over the weekend. That increases Benton County’s total to 20,928 cases and Franklin County’s total to 14,402 cases to date. The two counties which comprise the Tri-Cities region have accumulated 35,330 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

This tremendous spike in COVID-19 cases is reflected in bi-county hospitals as well. There are currently 104 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the two counties, accounting for 26.2% of the hospital population. From last Monday to this Monday, Tri-Cities COVID hospitalization rates jumped 6.5%

Positivity rates at the CBC West testing site in Pasco jumped as we entered August. From July 25 to August 6, 23.09% of COVID-19 tests returned a positive result.

Four male victims died from coronavirus complications in Benton County last week. They increased the bi-county death toll to 356 community members lost including 238 from Benton County and 118 from Franklin County.

Per BFHD Health Officer Dr. Amy Person, the majority of these cases stem from the Delta variant infecting unvaccinated residents of the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. If you or a loved one are interested in getting vaccinated, click here to find a clinic near you.

