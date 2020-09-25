More than 100 people in Spokane Co. test positive for COVID-19 for second day in a row

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 has killed two more people overnight in Spokane County as more than 100 people contract the virus for the second day in a row.

The Spokane Regional Health District says 112 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, and 162 people have died overall.

Currently 37 patients are hospitalized; all but seven of them Spokane residents.

This follows a rise in COVID-19 cases stemming from Labor Day weekend, but also follows previous Department of Health data suggesting that the virus was plateauing, even decreasing, in many Washington counties.

This also comes on the coattails of a previous day of over 100 cases.